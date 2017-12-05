2 Arrested In Summer Home Invasion

LEDYARD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut police say they’ve arrested three people in connection with a summer home invasion that resulted in the theft of 15

handguns.

Ledyard police charged 36-year-old Kylie Pierson, 27-year-old Kristal Lis and 31-year-old Mitchell Ellerbe with home invasion and theft charges.

The Day reports the victim told police that two men with at least one handgun entered his home in July and forced him to the floor at gunpoint.

The suspects left with 15 handguns, the victim’s cellphone and other electronic devices.

Police say Pierson was arrested on Nov. 13 and Ellerbe and Lis were charged in court Monday.

Ledyard Police Lt. Ken Creutz says they are still investigating the possibility of an additional suspect.

