17-Year-Old Facing Murder Charge

Filed Under: hartford, murder

(Hartford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– A 17-year-old boy is charged with murder after Hartford Police say his uncle was found stabbed to death Monday afternoon in the city’s South End.

Police say 71-year-old Albert Byrd was found in an apartment on Van Block Avenue around 1:30 pm, suffering from a single stab wound to the stomach. He later died at Hartford Hospital.

Witnesses alerted police to the 17-year-old suspect, who was questioned by police and arrested on one count of murder. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and will be arraigned Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Ski Card
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen