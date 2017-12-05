17-Year-Old Facing Murder Charge

(Hartford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– A 17-year-old boy is charged with murder after Hartford Police say his uncle was found stabbed to death Monday afternoon in the city’s South End.
Police say 71-year-old Albert Byrd was found in an apartment on Van Block Avenue around 1:30 pm, suffering from a single stab wound to the stomach. He later died at Hartford Hospital.
Witnesses alerted police to the 17-year-old suspect, who was questioned by police and arrested on one count of murder. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and will be arraigned Tuesday.