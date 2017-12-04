Yanks Announce Aaron Boone As New Skipper

Filed Under: Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman, Hal Steinbrenner, Joe Girardi, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) – Aaron Boone’s hiring has been finalized by the New York Yankees, who gave the ESPN broadcaster a three-year contract to succeed Joe
Girardi as manager.

New York announced the deal Monday and said he will be introduced Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement “I firmly believe that Aaron possesses the attributes needed to follow in the tradition of great
Yankees managers.

Steinbrenner adds “from all accounts, he is a polished communicator who possesses the ability to cultivate and grow relationships.”

Now 44, Boone has never been a manager or even a coach at any level since retiring as a player after the 2009 season.

His 11th-inning home run off Boston’s Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series for the Yankees against Boston.

Boone was a big league third baseman from 1997-2009 and an All-Star in 2003, when New York acquired him from the Reds at the trade deadline.

His grandfather, Ray, was a two-time All-Star infielder from 1948-60. His father, Bob, was a four-time All-Star catcher from 1972-90, then managed Kansas
City from 1995-97 and Cincinnati from 2001-03.

His brother, Bret, was a three-time All-Star second baseman in a big league career from 1992-05.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
Updates From UCONN Country
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017

Listen Live

Listen