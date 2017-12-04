Yanks Announce Aaron Boone As New Skipper

NEW YORK (AP) – Aaron Boone’s hiring has been finalized by the New York Yankees, who gave the ESPN broadcaster a three-year contract to succeed Joe

Girardi as manager.

New York announced the deal Monday and said he will be introduced Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement “I firmly believe that Aaron possesses the attributes needed to follow in the tradition of great

Yankees managers.

Steinbrenner adds “from all accounts, he is a polished communicator who possesses the ability to cultivate and grow relationships.”

Now 44, Boone has never been a manager or even a coach at any level since retiring as a player after the 2009 season.

His 11th-inning home run off Boston’s Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series for the Yankees against Boston.

Boone was a big league third baseman from 1997-2009 and an All-Star in 2003, when New York acquired him from the Reds at the trade deadline.

His grandfather, Ray, was a two-time All-Star infielder from 1948-60. His father, Bob, was a four-time All-Star catcher from 1972-90, then managed Kansas

City from 1995-97 and Cincinnati from 2001-03.

His brother, Bret, was a three-time All-Star second baseman in a big league career from 1992-05.

