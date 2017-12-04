Prosecutors: Manafort Wrote Op-Ed With Colleague In Russia

By CHAD DAY and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller say Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been working on an op-ed essay with a longtime colleague “assessed to have ties” to a Russian intelligence service.

Court papers say Manafort and the colleague sought to publish the op-ed under someone else’s name and intended it to influence public opinion about his work in Ukraine. The op-ed was being drafted as late as last week while Manafort is under house arrest. Prosecutors did not name the colleague but noted the person is based in Russia.

Manafort is currently facing several felony charges involving allegations of money laundering and other financial crimes related to his political consulting work in Ukraine. Manafort has denied wrongdoing.

