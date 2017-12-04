Pet Talk: Cat Carriers vs Dog Carriers

On today’s edition of Pet Talk Laurie Fass took caller’s questions about how to use a dog crate as a cat carrier for a difficult cat, whether a friendly quiet dog be trained as a watch dog, what to do about a dog who wants to constantly go inside and outside all day?

Laurie gave advice on using Scat Mat to protect Christmas trees. Other calls included discussion about a shy Maine Coon cat, a dog who wakes people up at 4 AM to play ball, is it best to keep a cat in it’s own home when people go on vacation, and a beagle who acts like Cujo on walks when she sees a dog.

Plus, we look at the misconceptions and uses for raised dog bowls, and waterproofing dog beds.

 

