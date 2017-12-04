Norwalk Police Crack Hit And Run Case

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Norwalk have made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit and run from earlier this year.

Under arrest is 51-year-old Darlene Moody.

Officers say she was behind the wheel on September 15 when Archie Hillard was found at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Lowe Street after he’d been hit.

Police say he died at Norwalk Hospital.

Moody and her vehicle were later found at an Ely Avenue address.

Investigators say a blood test indicated Moody was over the legal limit.

She is now charged with manslaughter with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, DUI, interfering with police and reckless driving.

Bond was set at $500,000.

