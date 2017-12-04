McAdoo, Reese Out As Giants Clean House

Filed Under: Ben McAdoo, Eli Manning, Jerry Reese, New York Giants

(East Rutherford, NJ/CBS Connecticut) – Multiple sources are reporting the New York Giants have fired both head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

McAdoo led New York to a playoff appearance last year.

But the 40-year-old came under fire for a horrific start this year, culminating in a near fan revolt after announcing the benching of two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Eli Manning last week.

As for reese, he was canned after numerous personnel blunders following the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl wins.

