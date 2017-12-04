1 Injured In Wrong Way Meriden Crash

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One person sustained serious injuries in a wrong-way crash this morning involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 691 in Meriden.

It was just before 3:00 a.m. when the incident occurred.

State Police say a tractor trailer headed eastbound in the right lane near exit 11 was struck by a Honda CRV headed in the opposite direction, cauing the collision.

No one in the truck was injured.

However, police say the driver of the wrong way vehicle, 34-year-old Meghan Perrin, sustained serious injuries.

Perrin was first transported to MidState Medical Center before she was flown via Life Star to Hartford Hospital.

The highway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.