Malloy Appoints New Chairman Of UConn Board Of Trustees

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has appointed Greenwich attorney Thomas E. Kruger as chairman of the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees.

Kruger is a partner in the corporate practice of the Paul Hastings LLP international law firm, based in the firm’s New York office. He has served as a UConn Board of Trustees member since 2011.

Malloy credits Kruger with having a “firm grasp on the vital role that UConn has in Connecticut as an economic driver,” saying his finance background and experience working with other higher education institutions makes him a “valuable asset.”

Kruger succeeds Larry McHugh as chairman, a position he has held since 2009. McHugh announced in June he would not seek another six-year term on the 21-member board.

Kruger says he’s humbled by the appointment.

 

