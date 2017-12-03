Bus Catches Fire On Highway

(WETHERSFIELD,Conn./WTIC News) – All passengers were safely escorted off a Peter Pan bus which caught fire Saturday night in Wethersfield.The fire was reported around 10 pm. It happened near Exit 25 on the northbound side of the highway. All lanes were briefly shut down until the fire was out.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
