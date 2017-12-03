Bus Catches Fire On Highway

Filed Under: bus fire, Wethersfield

(WETHERSFIELD,Conn./WTIC News) – All passengers were safely escorted off a Peter Pan bus which caught fire Saturday night in Wethersfield.The fire was reported around 10 pm. It happened near Exit 25 on the northbound side of the highway. All lanes were briefly shut down until the fire was out.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen