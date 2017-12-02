Silver Alert Issued For Two Middletown Children

Middletown (CBS Connecticut)   Silver Alerts have been issued for two Middletown children who

went missing on Wednesday. State Police say they’re looking for one-year-old Jacob Meeks and four-

year-old Natasha Thompson who they suspect are with their parents, both known drug-users. Police say

they’ve issued arrest warrants for the mother, Kristina Thompson, and the father, Andy Meeks. Police

said both children are caucasian. Meeks has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue

shirt and jeans. Thompson has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and

black boots. Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police at 860-638-4000.

