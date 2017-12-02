Silver Alert Canceled For Two Middletown Children

Middletown, Ct. (CBS Connecticut)   The two children named in a Silver alert have been found.

Yesterday, December 1, 2017, the Middletown Police Department became aware of a situation

that involved two children that may be endangered.  At that time a Silver Alert was issued.

Once the Middletown Police Special Investigations Unit became aware that the two children may be in

harm’s way, Detective Jimmy LaCasse was assigned as lead investigator. Det. LaCasse spent the day

looking for the children and located them in a hotel in New Haven, with Kristina Thompson and Andy

Meeks.  The children were in good health. The Department of Children and Families was on scene and

took custody of the children.  Kristina Thompson and Andy Meeks were taken into custody by the New

Haven Police Department as both had outstanding PRAWN (re-arrest) Warrants.

