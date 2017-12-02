Hartford Police Investigating Friday Homicide

(Hartford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– Hartford Police are investigating the death of a man found in the City’s South End Friday evening.
Six rounds of bullets activated a shotspotter alert for Police who responded to Bond Street a little after 8 p.m. to find 45-year-old Edgardo Galindez of Hartford on the sidewalk.
Galindez was pronounced dead on scene around 8:30 p.m. He had been suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police and paramedics arrived.
Hartford detectives and the State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating.