Fire In Shelton Leaves One Dead

(Shelton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Shelton, police and fire officials are investigating a fatal fire from Friday night.
Authorities say around 7:45 p.m., they responded to the blaze at 35 Hemlock Drive at the Fairchild trailer park in the city.
Upon their arrival, first responders were met with flames shooting out from one structure.
They received reports that at least one person was inside.
Once the fire was extinguished, they found 75-year-old Richard Kowalsky in the trailer.
He was pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined.
Shelton police along with the city and state fire marshal’s offices are investigating.