2 Men Charged With Sexually Assaulting Boy Met Through App

Filed Under: Danbury, dating app, sexual assault

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut men have been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy they met through a dating app.

Police say 56-year-old Timothy Connolly turned himself in Friday. Thirty-one-year-old Jamal Jackson was arrested Thursday in Danbury when he appeared in court for an unrelated matter.

Police say a 15-year-old boy had come to the department with his parents to report the sexual encounter hours after it allegedly happened in July. The boy said he had met the men through a dating application.

Court records show the men have pleaded not guilty to second-degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact with a child. Both remain held on $35,000 bond.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

