UConn Students Call For End To Campus Hate Speech

STORRS, Conn. (AP) _ University of Connecticut students have rallied to call on school officials to prevent hate speech on campus, in response to an altercation at an event featuring a conservative commentator earlier this week.

Students said Friday that the university should not condone speeches like the one titled “It’s OK To Be White” given on campus Tuesday by Lucian Wintrich, the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit.

A young woman appeared to take paperwork off the lectern during Wintrich’s speech. Cellphone video showed Wintrich running up and grabbing her. Police charged Wintrich with breach of peace.

Wintrich says he had every right to retrieve his property from the woman.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said in a statement that school officials welcome discussions with students about free speech issues.

