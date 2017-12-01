Two Charged With Having Sex With Teen Boy

DANBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Danbury police have arrested two men for allegedly having sex with an underage teen boy back in July.

Police say the boy, 15, accompanied by his parents, on July 12, reported that he had a sexual encounter hour earlier with two men whom he had met through a dating app.

The men are identified as Timothy Connolly, 56, of New Milford and Jamal Jackson, 31, of Brookfield, according to police. The two are charged with second-degree sexual assault and having illegal sexual contact with a child. Jackson is also charged with impairing the morals of a minor.

Jackson was arrested Thursday at Danbury Superior Court, where he was appearing for another matter. Connolly turned himself in Friday morning. Both men were ordered held on $35,000 bonds.