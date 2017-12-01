Suspect in Four Gas Station Robberies Arrested

(West Hartford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– West Hartford Police say they’ve arrested a man responsible for robbing the same gas station four times since June.

62-year-old Robert Escobar of Hartford faces charges of sixth degree larceny and first degree robbery. Surveillance video implies he had a gun when he robbed the Sunoco Gas Station on Farmington Avenue. The robberies occurred once in June, once in October, and twice this month. The suspect was arrested in connection with the most recent robbery on November 29th.

Escobar is being held on $100,000 bond. Warrants are still pending for the three other robberies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017

Listen Live

Listen