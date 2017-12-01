Suspect in Four Gas Station Robberies Arrested

(West Hartford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– West Hartford Police say they’ve arrested a man responsible for robbing the same gas station four times since June.
62-year-old Robert Escobar of Hartford faces charges of sixth degree larceny and first degree robbery. Surveillance video implies he had a gun when he robbed the Sunoco Gas Station on Farmington Avenue. The robberies occurred once in June, once in October, and twice this month. The suspect was arrested in connection with the most recent robbery on November 29th.
Escobar is being held on $100,000 bond. Warrants are still pending for the three other robberies.