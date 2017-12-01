Send-off For Hartford Police Athletic League Football Team

Filed Under: football, hartford, Police Athletic League

(CBS Connecticut) — A small crowd today sent off a Police Athletic League football team from the Capitol City that is heading to Florida to take part in a national tournament.

The Hartford Wildcats are made up of 11-year-olds from Hartford and East Hartford.

Coach Guillermo Casado says the team won its league, then was victorious on the state level, and eventually came out on top in the New England Region.

“The camaraderie, the love that they share with each other, the time they spent with each other… It is a great squad,”  Casado said. “Everything just clicks.”

Parents paid about half of the $15,000 needed for the trip, the fundraising for the rest of the $30,000 cost came together with some last-minute donations from local businesses.

