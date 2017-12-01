Police Investigating Bloomfield Suspicious Death

(Bloomfield, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– An unidentified man was found dead in Bloomfield early Friday morning.

Police responded to a call at a home on Cottage Grove Road just after midnight. They found the elderly man lying in the roadway near the home, and say he may have lived there.

No one was inside the house, and a search of the surrounding area yielded negative results.

The State Police Major Crimes Unit and the States Attorney’s Office have been brought in to assist in the investigation. The death has been labeled suspicious. The man’s cause of death is pending.

