Police ID Man Found Dead In Lisbon

Filed Under: Death Investigation, Lisbon

LISBON, C0nn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police Friday identified the man whose body was found Saturday afternoon in a wooded lot off of River Road in Lisbon.

Troopers say there is no criminal aspect to the death of David Cloutier III, 26, of Uncasville.

Police were called to the scene near a shopping center in the early afternoon after Cloutier’s body was discovered.

Detectives still want to hear from anyone who may have information on the case. They can call 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 to 274637.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen