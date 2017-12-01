Police ID Man Found Dead In Lisbon

LISBON, C0nn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police Friday identified the man whose body was found Saturday afternoon in a wooded lot off of River Road in Lisbon.
Troopers say there is no criminal aspect to the death of David Cloutier III, 26, of Uncasville.
Police were called to the scene near a shopping center in the early afternoon after Cloutier’s body was discovered.
Detectives still want to hear from anyone who may have information on the case. They can call 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 to 274637.