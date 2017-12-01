Police Arrest Man In Connection With Violent Bat Assault

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut police have arrested a man they say bashed another man in the head with a baseball bat, leaving the victim lying in the street convulsing.

Waterbury police say 24-year-old Christian Torres, of Bridgeport, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into a street fight Nov. 3.

The Republican-American reports that officers arrived at the scene to find a large crowd around 24-year-old Luis Fernandez, who was seriously injured and convulsing on the ground. The assailant had left the scene.

Fernandez was later listed in critical condition with a head injury and was taken into surgery. His condition on Thursday evening was unclear.

Torres is facing assault charges and is being held on bond.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.