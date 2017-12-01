Dillon Stadium Developer Seeks To Negotiate Details Of Project In Coming Weeks

(CBS Connecticut) — Now that a developer has won the endorsement of the Capitol Region Development Authority, the Hartford Sports Group hopes to negotiate details of its Dillon Stadium renovation plan in the next few weeks.

Hartford Sports Group President Bruce Mandell says the entire stadium needs work, including the stands.

“One [set of] stands has to come out completely, and new stands have to come in,” Mandell said. “The other stands have to be shored up. All of the facilities — Bathrooms and concessions — have to be redone and renovated.”

The developer would pay rent to use Dillon Stadium, after the renovation.

The state and the city would pay for the $7-million project to improve the run-down facility.

But both governments have had financial problems recently.

The state has dealt with large, recurring deficits, and the city nearly went bankrupt a month ago.