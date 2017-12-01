Connecticut Couple Charged In Armed Robberies In Maine

(Bangor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A couple from the Oakville section of Watertown are facing charges in Bangor, Maine in connection with a pair of armed robberies in Bangor, Maine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Bangor, Seth Blewitt is charged.

Authorities say on May 28 of this year, the 30-year-old entered a TD Bank branch and announced a holdup to a teller before making off with a bag of cash.

The very next day, prosecutors say Blewitt robbed a Bangor Dollar Store at gunpoint, again escaping with cash. He and his wife were later captured within minutes of the second robbery.

Authorities say in both instances, Blewitt’s wife Cara drove the getaway car.

Seth Blewitt now faces charges in both crimes.

Cara Blewitt has already pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the robberies and is awaiting sentencing.