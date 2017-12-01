Blumenthal Says Flynn Pleas “Shattering” To Trump

(Washington, DC/CBS Connecticut) – Senator Richard Blumenthal is weighing in on former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s guilty plea of lying to the FBI regarding its probe into possible coordination between Russia and Trump campaign officials to meddle in the 2016 election.
Blumenthal in a statement says Flynn’s admission is “shattering” to the Trump presidency.
He also says the admission has “breached the White House gates”, adding the Senate Judiciary Committee has to pursue the investigation with added urgency.
Blumenthal says he will continue to call for subpoenas and witness testimony in the case, both in public and in private.