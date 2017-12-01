Alleged Bear Killers In Court

Filed Under: bear killers, black bears, Norwalk Superor Court, Wilton

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) – One of the Connecticut men charged in connection with the illegal killing of two bears has pleaded guilty while the other has applied for a program that could lead to dismissal of the charges.

The Hour reports that 34-year-old Daniel Moran was fined $500 and lost his hunting license after pleading guilty Thursday to conspiracy to illegally taking
a bear.

Also Thursday, 28-year-old Antonio Lio’s attorney asked for accelerated rehabilitation, saying his client is a good candidate for the program that could lead to dismissal of charges including fourth-degree illegal hunting if he complies with court-ordered conditions.

State environmental police say Lio used a bow and arrow to kill both black bears in Wilton in September and Moran helped him skin one and cut off its paws and head.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

