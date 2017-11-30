Woman Involved In Altercation With Conservative Commentator Identified

STORRS, Conn. (AP) _ A community college adviser has been identified by her lawyer as the woman involved in an altercation with a conservative commentator during his speech at the University of Connecticut titled “It’s OK To Be White.”

The Hartford Courant reports attorney Jon Schoenhorn says Catherine Gregory hired him after commentator Lucian Wintrich said publicly he’d press charges against her.

Gregory works at Quinebaug Valley Community College in Connecticut.
Wintrich’s speech was cut short Tuesday when a young woman appeared to take paperwork off his lectern and began leaving.

Cellphone videos show Wintrich running up and grabbing her.

Police led Wintrich away. He was charged with breach of peace.

The community college confirmed an employee attended, but didn’t name Gregory.

Schoenhorn said Gregory wouldn’t comment.

Gregory didn’t respond to messages from The Associated Press.

 

