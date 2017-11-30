This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 30, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Joe Bertolino, President Southern CT State University, discusses the topic of free speech on college campuses, and the conflict of social justice vs. free speech on campuses.

7-8:00- Attorney General George Jepsen on Monday released a statement announcing that he will not run for reelection as Connecticut’s Attorney General in the coming year, and he elaborates on that announcement.

8:20- Todd Feinburg offers a preview of this afternoon’s show.

8:50- Sandi Terenzi says it’s never too early to think about putting your home on the market. Even if you want to wait till spring, be sure you do it BEFORE spring. Once spring comes, everyone puts their house on the market.  A March time frame would give you a jump on the competition.

