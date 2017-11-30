Therapy Dogs On Patrol At Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Dogs aren’t just for security anymore at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

After a six-month pilot program, therapy dogs will now be a permanent part of the landscape at the airport. The dogs, which greet passengers– providing comfort and helping to ease the anxieties of infrequent flyers– have been a big hit, according to airport officials.

The dogs and their volunteer handlers are provided free of charge by Bright Spot Therapy Dogs of Northampton, Mass. For now, the pooches will be on patrol two days a week.

Bright Spot says petting a dog has been scientifically proven to reduce blood pressure and produce a chemical in the body that promotes happiness and relaxation.

Raven, a four-year-old German shepherd, is one of the dogs that greets passengers. She was rejected as a seeing-eye dog because she was too friendly. Her handler says being a therapy dog suits Raven perfectly.