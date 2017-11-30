School Closes Over Asbestos Concerns, Students Not At Risk

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school has closed for the rest of the week over asbestos concerns.

Officials at the Children’s Community School in Waterbury tell WFSB-TV the asbestos was found during a routine lead paint check. The school was subsequently shut down Wednesday.

The state Department of Public Health says a private firm conducted an asbestos assessment at the school Wednesday. The department has recommended the school stay closed until the test results come back.

About 150 students attend the school, which serves pre-K through the fifth grade. School officials say no students were at risk.

Principal Katherin Sniffin tells WFSB-TV staff members are expected to report to school Thursday.

 

