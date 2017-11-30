Police: Same Suspect Has Robbed Gas Station 4 Times Since June

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police are asking the public’s help in trying to identify a robbery suspect in town.

Officers say a Sunoco station at 669 Farmington Avenue has been hit four times since late June, the latest stickup occurring last evening just before 6 o’clock.

Lieutenant Mike Perruccio, spokesman for the West Hartford Police Department, says the suspect appears to be a Hispanic man in his 40s to 50s. In surveillance photos he is bald.

In other photos, he is wearing a mask and Perruccio says he appears to have a tattoo on one arm.

There’ve been no reported injuries in the holdups.

Perruccio says in each incident a weapon was implied but not shown.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police in West Hartford at (860) 523-5203.