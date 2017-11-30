Police: Same Suspect Has Robbed Gas Station 4 Times Since June

Filed Under: gas station robberies, west hartford

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police are asking the public’s help in trying to identify a robbery suspect in town.

Officers say a Sunoco station at 669 Farmington Avenue has been hit four times since late June, the latest stickup occurring last evening just before 6 o’clock.

Lieutenant Mike Perruccio, spokesman for the West Hartford Police Department, says the suspect appears to be a Hispanic man in his 40s to 50s. In surveillance photos he is bald.

In other photos, he is wearing a mask and Perruccio says he appears to have a tattoo on one arm.

There’ve been no reported injuries in the holdups.

Perruccio says in each incident a weapon was implied but not shown.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police in West Hartford at (860) 523-5203.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017

Listen Live

Listen