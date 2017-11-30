Former School PTO Treasurer Has Larceny Charge Dismissed

Filed Under: East Haven, Jodi Trudden, PTO

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Authorities have dismissed a larceny charge against the former treasurer of a Connecticut school’s parent-teacher organization who’d been accused of misappropriating $11,000 of organization money.

The prosecutor and judge agreed Wednesday that Jodi Trudden did not make any unauthorized purchases while treasurer of the PTO at East Haven’s Ferrara Elementary School.

The New Haven Register reports that her lawyer says she is pleased with the dismissal and the investigation was rushed. He says the legitimate purchases were for items including calendars, gift cards for raffles, water bottles and snacks.

Trudden had been free on bail since her 2016 arrest.

The attorney says Trudden had resigned before the charge because her child had moved on to middle school.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017

Listen Live

Listen