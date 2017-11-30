DOT Truck Struck In Highway Work Zone In Willington

(WILLINGTON,Conn./WTIC News) – A stationary DOT truck was struck from behind in a work zone on Interstate 84 westbound in Willington Thursday afternoon. The truck displaying a flashing yellow arrow was hit shortly before 1 o’clock near Exit 71.
The vehicle which hit the truck was diven by 47 year old Kiran Shah of West Warren, New Jersey. The vehicle overturned after the collision and Shah was extricated by members of the Willington Fire Department. He was taken to Hartford Hospital for evaluation.
The two DOT highway workers in the truck were transported to Rockville General Hospital for evaluation.