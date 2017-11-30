Alleged Stratford Shooter Charged

(Stratford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There’s been another arrest in the shooting of a bartender at a Stratford night spot earlier this month.
Police say 30-year-old Jachim Brown of Bridgeport was the triggerman in the November 14 shooting at Bar restaurant in Stratford Center that left an employee seriously wounded.
Earlier this week, police arrested an alleged accomplice, Eric Chambers, of Bridgeport.
As for brown, he’s charged with robbery, assault, threatening, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Bond was set at a half-million-dollars.