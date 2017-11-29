Todd Feinburg: The Right Reaction To Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By Todd Feinburg

The Mad Liberal– President Trump tweets about Muslims. Another one (or two) bites the dust… auf Wiedersehen, Matt Lauer; bye bye Garrison Keillor. How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?

Garrison Keillor was accused of touching a woman’s bare back while consoling her, his apology was accepted… then the lawyers came. What is the proper reaction to the continued sexual misconduct accusations?

Rep. Rob Sampson talks the XL Center  renovations, bonding process.

 

More from Todd Feinburg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017

Listen Live

Listen