This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 29, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Lt. Col. Daniel L. Davis, Senior Fellow and Military Expert with Defense Priorities, a DC-based, conservative think tank which promotes a realistic foreign policy, discusses North Korea’s latest missile test, as reported by South Korea media.

7:20- David Lightman, national political correspondent and veteran congressional reporter for McClatchy Newspapers, shares the latest news coming out of Washington D.C.

8:50- Grace Martha-Giannini, the Memory Care Resource Coordinator for Masonicare and the person in charge of the Students in Residence program, and Levin Currie, one of the students, talk the “Students-in-Residence Program.” This program is a collaboration between Masonicare and Quinnipiac University, featuring two Quinnipiac students who choose to spend a year of their college careers living with seniors at Masonicare’s assisted living community at Ashlar Village in Wallingford. Students-in-Residence was the first program of its kind in the country when established in 2016.

