Right Wing Speaker Calls UConn Students ‘Violent and Disruptive’

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A conservative commentator who was arrested after he allegedly got involved in an altercation at the University of Connecticut during his speech titled “It’s OK To Be White” is blaming UConn students for being “violent and disruptive.”

Lucian Wintrich took to Twitter early Wednesday morning after he was released from police custody.

He calls it unfortunate that some students “felt the need to be violent and disruptive” during his speech that focused on “how the leftist media is turning Americans against each other.”

Wintrich’s speech was cut short when a young woman in the audience appeared to take paperwork off the lectern he was using and then began to leave.

Cellphone videos posted on Twitter show Wintrich running up to the woman and grabbing her.

He’s charged with breach of peace.

 

