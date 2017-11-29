Ray Dunaway: Masonicare’s Groundbreaking Students-in-Residence Program

Grace Martha-Giannini, the Memory Care Resource Coordinator for Masonicare and the person in charge of the Students in Residence program, and Levin Currie, one of the students, talk the “Students-in-Residence Program.”
This program is a collaboration between Masonicare and Quinnipiac University, featuring two Quinnipiac students who choose to spend a year of their college careers living with seniors at Masonicare’s assisted living community at Ashlar Village in Wallingford. Students-in-Residence was the first program of its kind in the country when established in 2016.