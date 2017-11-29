Couple Names First Child After Olive Garden Restaurant

CBS Local — A couple in Arkansas that once ate nothing but Olive Garden pasta for seven weeks is paying tribute to the restaurant chain with their first child’s name: Olivia Garton.

Justin and Jordan Garton came up with the pun-filled tribute to celebrate their Italian heritage as well as to acknowledge the restaurant that kept them going during a rough financial period. “That’s when we bought the ‘Never Ending Pasta Pass’ because we didn’t have enough money for groceries,” soon-to-be mom Jordan Garton said, via WBTV. “We knew that the investment in the $100 Pasta Pass would save us money, and it did wind up saving us over $250.”

Couple's love for Olive Garden inspires baby girl's name » https://t.co/v3pawidj8D pic.twitter.com/wceGP7gU2x — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) November 29, 2017

“We just knew that that was going to be it, and then we were like, ‘Oh yeah, we can still subtlety make the pun,'” Justin Garton said. The father-to-be added that they didn’t want to make their baby’s name directly tied to the Italian-themed eatery but are happy with the similarities, given their ties to the restaurant.

After a picture of the baby’s new Olive Garden-inspired outfit was posted on social media, Mr. Garton says the restaurant reached out to the couple and told them they would have a special gift for Olivia when she is born.

Olivia, who is expected to arrive in early December, will officially be named Olivia Michelle Garton. The soon-to-be parents say they plan to have fun with her initials (O.M.G.) as well.