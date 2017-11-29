Man Arrested In New London Stabbing

Filed Under: fatal stabbing, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, New London

(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in New London have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing from earlier this autumn.

Forty-six-year-old Metese Hinds was arrested Tuesday for the killing of 33-year-old Raheeim General back on October 24.

Investigators say General was stabbed around 7:30 that evening at an apartment on Blackhall Street.

He was rushed to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In addition, they say Hinds also suffered non life-threatening stab wounds. He was initially charged with violating a protective order.

Now, New London police are charging Hinds with murder.

He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

