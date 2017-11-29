Lawmakers Consider Special Session To Address Cuts To Medicare Savings Program

(CBS Connecticut) — State lawmakers are planning a special session before the end of the year, to lessen the blow from cuts to a program that helps seniors afford Medicare health coverage.

Republican House Minority Leader Themis Klarides says lawmakers have received a large number of phone calls about the changes to the program.

“Medicare Savings is a big deal,” Klarides said. “It crossed all socio-economic lines, it crossed urban suburban and rural areas. It is something we had concerns about when we went in to do the budget to begin with, and that we are still very concerned about and that we would like to find a solution to.”

Under the state budget, tens of thousands of seniors would lose the Medicare Savings Program at the start of the year.

The savings program would be limited to people with much lower incomes.

The state’s web site includes a page describing details of the changes.