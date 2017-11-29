Ganim Barred From Public Campaign Financing

Filed Under: corruption, Mayor Joe Ganim, public campaign financing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A federal judge is siding with the Connecticut Elections Enforcement Commission, agreeing state law bars Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim from obtaining public campaign financing for a possible gubernatorial run because of his felony conviction.

The Democrat had challenged the commission’s denial of funds, claiming it violates his right to free speech and puts him at a disadvantage against funded candidates.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shea says the commission’s restriction doesn’t impede on Ganim’s First Amendment rights because he can still run for
governor, but without the public financing.

Ganim served nearly seven years in federal prison for public corruption.

He’s formed an exploratory committee and says he expects to reveal in January whether he’ll ultimately be a gubernatorial candidate.

Ganim says he not yet decided whether he’ll appeal Wednesday’s decision.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017

Listen Live

Listen