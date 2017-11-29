Connecticut, Tribes Sue Feds Over Stalled Action On Compact

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the state and two federally recognized tribes are suing the federal government for failing to act on compact changes needed before a new casino can be built to compete with the MGM casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Democrat announced Wednesday the lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. Department of Interior and Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIN’-kee) by the state and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes.

Because the federal agency did not act on the compact amendments Malloy reached with the tribes within 45 days of their submission, as required, the lawsuit claims the amendments should now be deemed as having been approved.

A request for comment from the Department of Interior was referred to the Department of Justice, which did not immediately respond.