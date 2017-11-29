Bond Commission OKs Funding Projects

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – More than a billion dollars in borrowing was on the state Bond Commission’s agenda today.
Among the items winning approval: 40-million dollars for upgrades at the XL Center in downtown Hartford, but not before a testy exchange between Governor Dannel Malloy and Ellington Representative Chris Davis, who questioned the borrowing even as the state cuts spending.
Malloy noted that Davis voted for the state budget, which included certain bonding, including the XL Center funding.
Officials hope the upgrades to the XL Center might attract a private buyer, but the governor doesn’t see there being a market for the aging, arena.
In addition, the commission also approved $9 million in funding for a controversial upgrade of Silver Sands State Park in Milford.