Bond Commission OKs Funding Projects

Filed Under: Bond Commission, Governor Dannel Malloy, Silver Sands State Park, XL Center

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – More than a billion dollars in borrowing was on the state Bond Commission’s agenda today.

Among the items winning approval: 40-million dollars for upgrades at the XL Center in downtown Hartford, but not before a testy exchange between Governor Dannel Malloy and Ellington Representative Chris Davis, who questioned the borrowing even as the state cuts spending.

Malloy noted that Davis voted for the state budget, which included certain bonding, including the XL Center funding.

Officials hope the upgrades to the XL Center might attract a private buyer, but the governor doesn’t see there being a market for the aging, arena.

In addition, the commission also approved $9 million in funding for a controversial upgrade of Silver Sands State Park in Milford.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017

Listen Live

Listen