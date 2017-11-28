Yard Goats Name New Manager

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The Hartford Yard Goats have named a new manager for the 2018 season.

Warren Schaeffer has been tapped.

Prior to be named Yard Goats skipper, the 32-year-old Schaeffer piloted the Asheville Tourists of the Class A South Atlantic League.

Schaeffer succeeds former manager Jerry Weinstein, who has been reassigned within the Colorado Rockies organization.

Schaeffer led Asheville to a pair of playoff appearances over the last two seasons.

He has roots in the Rockies system, drafted 38th in the 2007 MLB draft out of Virginia Tech.

Yard Goats GM Tim Restall says he looks forward to working with Schaeffer and having him be a part of the community.

The Yard Goats will announce the rest of the 2018 coaching staff at a later date.