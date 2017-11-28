Woman Charged With Embezzling From Parent Teacher Group

Filed Under: embezzling, parent teacher organization, Winchester

WINCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A woman has been arrested after police say she embezzled thousands of dollars from a Connecticut parent teacher organization while she served as treasurer.

Police charged 41-year-old Jeni Shean, of Maine, with second-degree larceny Nov. 18. Authorities launched an investigation after they received a complaint from the Winchester Parent Teacher Organization in May about discrepancies in their records.

Police say Shean embezzled close to $13,000 between 2013 and 2016. She denied the accusations when officers showed up to her home in Maine, but police say they found multiple checks written for cash from the organization’s checking account.

Shean is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Court records don’t list an attorney for her.

Winchester schools superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley says they support the organization’s “quest to obtain justice.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen