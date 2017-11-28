Woman Charged With Embezzling From Parent Teacher Group

WINCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A woman has been arrested after police say she embezzled thousands of dollars from a Connecticut parent teacher organization while she served as treasurer.

Police charged 41-year-old Jeni Shean, of Maine, with second-degree larceny Nov. 18. Authorities launched an investigation after they received a complaint from the Winchester Parent Teacher Organization in May about discrepancies in their records.

Police say Shean embezzled close to $13,000 between 2013 and 2016. She denied the accusations when officers showed up to her home in Maine, but police say they found multiple checks written for cash from the organization’s checking account.

Shean is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Court records don’t list an attorney for her.

Winchester schools superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley says they support the organization’s “quest to obtain justice.”