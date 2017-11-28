This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 28, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Chris Powell, Managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, talks the wave out outrage against sexual misconduct… What a swell party this is. And political correctness tops Hartford’s agenda, while Bristol students miss some crucial life lessons.
8:20- Robert King, healthcare reporter for the Washington Examiner, claims Trump’s call to stop Obamacare payments is leading to more cheap plans for low-income customers. Obamacare’s approval has slipped in the latest poll.
8:50- Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, provides a preview of Wednesday’s budget meeting with legislative leaders.
