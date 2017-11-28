Stratford Police Make Bar Shooting Arrest

(Stratford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There’s been an arrest in the shooting of a bartender in Stratford earlier this month.
Police are charging 33-year-old Eric Chambers of Bridgeport in the robbery at BAR in on Main Street in Stratford Center on November 14.
Investigators say the bartender, who underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, complied with the suspect’s demands but was shot anyway.
Chambers faces robbery charges and is being held on $250,000 bond.
He’s due in court in Bridgeport December 6.