Stratford Police Make Bar Shooting Arrest

(Stratford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There’s been an arrest in the shooting of a bartender in Stratford earlier this month.

Police are charging 33-year-old Eric Chambers of Bridgeport in the robbery at BAR in on Main Street in Stratford Center on November 14.

Investigators say the bartender, who underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, complied with the suspect’s demands but was shot anyway.

Chambers faces robbery charges and is being held on $250,000 bond.

He’s due in court in Bridgeport December 6.

