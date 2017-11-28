State To Reimburse For Testing Of Concrete Foundations

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations can now seek state reimbursement for testing expenses.
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Tuesday that homeowners can submit applications online at http://www.foundationtesting.org . The state is making $5 million available to provide up to 50 percent reimbursement to test for the presence of pyrrhotite, an iron sulfide.
The reimbursement is limited to two core samples within a home. It’s capped at $2,000.
Homeowners are eligible for 100 percent reimbursement for visual testing conducted by a licensed professional engineer.
Eligible homes must have been built after 1983 and located within a 20-mile radius of the J.J. Mottes Concrete Company in Stafford Springs. The firm provided concrete aggregate containing the naturally occurring mineral, which has reacted over time to water and air, causing deterioration.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.