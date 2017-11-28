Police: Psychologist, 83, Sexually Assaulted Female Patient

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – An 83-year-old psychologist has been charged with sexually assaulting a longtime female patient at his home office in Connecticut.
Police say Dr. Clark Allen was arrested Tuesday in Glastonbury on a warrant charging him with fourth-degree sexual assault.
Police say the patient said Allen assaulted her during an appointment at his home.
Allen was arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday. He was held on $200,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.